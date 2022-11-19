‘Make Modi PM again else Aftabs will be born in every city’, warns Himanta Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that if the country does not have a strong leader like Modi, we would not be able to protect our society

Making a pitch for Prime Minister Modi at a rally in Kutch, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma brought up the horrific murder case of Shraddha Walker in Delhi. Sarma said that if the country does not have a strong leader then ‘Aftabs will emerge in every city’ and we would not be able to protect our society.

Sarma stressed that the country needs to give Modi a third term at the Centre while recounting the grisly details of the Shraddha murder case.

Sarma says love jihad

He termed it “love jihad” — a conspiracy theory that Muslim men seduce Hindu women in order to coerce them into converting to Islam.

#WATCH | If today the country does not have a strong leader, a govt that respects nation as a mother, such Aftabs will emerge in every city and we will not be able to safeguard our society: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Shraddha Murder Case (18.11.22) pic.twitter.com/HwZQn0BssF — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2022

“Aftab brought Shraddha behen (sister) from Mumbai and cut her up into 35 pieces in the name of love jihad. And where did he keep the dead body? In the fridge. And while the body was in the fridge, he brought another woman home and started dating her,” Sarma said, adding, “if the country doesn’t have a powerful leader, one who considers the nation their mother, such Aftabs will be born in every city, and we would not be able to protect our society”.

“So, it is very important that Narendra Modi be made the PM again, for the third time, in 2024,” he said.

Shraddha murder case

Shraddha Walker and Aftab Poonawala had moved to Delhi in May and following an argument over expenses and infidelity, Aftab strangled her to death. He later chopped up the body into 35 pieces and kept them in a fridge, disposing them off in a jungle over 18 days, according to police.

The crime came to light when her father, who had not spoken to her since May 2021 as he did not approve of her inter-faith relationship with Aftab, went to the police after her friends informed him that she was not in touch with them too for several months.

Aftab is under police custody and will take a narco analysis test within five days.