Live Results! 2021 assembly elections: Counting of votes begins

Stay with us for live coverage as votes are counted in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry

Welcome to The Federal’s live coverage of 2021 election results. After what seemed like an never-ending campaign and voting process, we will finally know which parties and/or political groupings will rule West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry for the next five years.

The Election Commission has made necessary arrangements for counting in accordance with COVID-19 protocols. Stay with us for all the live updates, or simply catch up with our coverage of the assembly elections so far.

West Bengal went to polls in eight phases, Assam voted in three, and Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry polls took place in a single phase on April 6.

There are total 294 seats in West Bengal assemby, 234 in Tamil Nadu, 140 in Kerala, 126 in Assam. And 33 seats in Puducherry.