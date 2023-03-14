Karnataka: SC to hear Lokayukta plea against bail to BJP MLA in graft case

Virupakshappa resigned as chairperson of KSDL after his son was arrested while allegedly accepting a huge amount of cash as bribe

The Supreme Court on Tuesday (March 14) agreed to hear a Karnataka Lokayukta plea against the grant of anticipatory bail by the high court to BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa, the main accused in a corruption scandal.

The plea was initially mentioned for urgent listing before a bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, who asked the Lokayukta’s counsel to mention the matter before a bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul.

When the counsel urged that the matter should be listed as early as possible, the Chief Justice said this would not be possible since the court of the Chief Justice was hearing a constitution bench matter.

Chief Justice Chandrachud

CJI Chandrachud said: “You can mention the matter before the bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul. We are hearing a constitution bench matter or else we would have taken it at the end of the board.”

The counsel then rushed to the court of Justice Kaul, seeking an urgent listing of the plea. Justice Kaul wanted to know the reason for the urgency. The counsel said the accused was a sitting MLA and a large amount of money was seized from his possession.

Justice Kaul then directed that the matter be listed as early as possible and also observed that the high court had already applied its mind.

When the petitioner wanted a 2 pm hearing, Justice Kaul said it would be listed in due course as it was a bail cancellation matter.

MLA’s son

The BJP MLA’s son, Prashanth Madal, the chief accounts officer of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board, was arrested by the Lokayutka police on March 2 while allegedly receiving a bribe of ₹ 40 lakh on behalf of his father at the Karnataka Soaps and Detergents (KSDL) office.

A single judge bench of the high court had granted the anticipatory bail to the MLA.

Virupakashappa resigned as chairperson of KSDL following his son’s arrest.

While granting bail, the high court had directed the MLA to appear before the investigating officer within 48 hours of receiving the order copy. The anticipatory bail was granted subject to a bond of ₹ 5 lakh.

Bail conditions

Virupakshappa was directed not to tamper with the witness while on bail. The hearing of the petition was adjourned to March 17.

The alleged scam relates to the supply of chemical to KSDL in which a bribe of ₹ 81 lakh was allegedly demanded. His son was caught while receiving ₹ 40 lakh of this bribe on his behalf.

After the arrest, the Lokayukta police conducted further searches at the home and offices of the Madals and seized ₹ 8.23 crore in cash.

(With agency inputs)