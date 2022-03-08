International flights, sans air bubble, to resume from March 27

The DGCA had suspended scheduled international passenger flights in India on March 23, 2020 due to COVID-19

After two years, India has decided to lift ban on international flights. Overseas operations, suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will now be available from March 27.

“After having recognized the increased vaccination coverage across the globe and in consultation with the stakeholders, the Government of India has decided to resume scheduled commercial international passenger services to/from India from 27.03.2022, i.e. start of Summer Schedule 2022,” read a statement issued by the Civil Aviation Ministry on Tuesday (March 8).

“The international operations shall be subject to strict adherence to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare guidelines for international travel dated 10.02.2022 and as amended from time to time,” the statement added.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had suspended scheduled international passenger flights in India on March 23, 2020. Air bubble arrangement, however, allowed operation of special passenger flights between India and nearly 40 other countries during this period. Starting March 27, the air bubble system will no longer be required.

The DGCA had earlier decided to resume international flights on December 15 last year, but delayed its plan following the emergence of the Omicron variant.