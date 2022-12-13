India-China army clash: A look at what happened in Tawang; 10 points

The clash took place on the morning of December 9 when 200 Chinese soldiers with crude weapons reached the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control

Indian and Chinese troops clashed in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9, the first such incident since the deadly clash between the two neighbours in June 2020 in Ladakh’s Galwan area. Proceedings at both houses of Parliament were disrupted on Tuesday after the speaker disallowed discussion on the issue after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s statement.

Also read: No loss of life, serious injury during India-China troops’ faceoff in Tawang: Rajnath

Here is a look at what happened in the Tawang sector:

The clash took place on the morning of December 9 when 200 Chinese soldiers with crude weapons reached the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control, about 35 km from Tawang.

The Chinese were first challenged by a group of about 50 Indian soldiers.

Within 30 minutes, the Indian backup team arrived at the spot. The clashes reportedly started with stone pelting before troops from both sides engaged in hand-to-hand combat.

Over 200 Chinese troops armed with spiked clubs and taser guns clashed with Indian soldiers, leading to several injuries on both sides.

Also read: Army Chief Naravane visits Ladakh, meets soldiers injured in Galwan clash

Advertisement

The PLA troops reportedly suffered more injuries.

At least 15 Indian personnel have been reported to be injured in the clash, including those who suffered fractures.

The Indian Army issued a statement on Monday confirming the clash. The statement said: “On 09 December 2022, PLA troops contacted the LAC in Tawang Sector which was contested by own troops in a firm and resolute manner. This face-off led to minor injuries to few personnel from both sides”. The statement added that both sides immediately disengaged from the area.

“As a follow up of the incident, own Commander in the area held a flag meeting with his counterpart to discuss the issue in accordance with structured mechanisms to restore peace and tranquility,” the statement read.

The Army added that in certain areas along the LAC in the Tawang Sector, there are areas of differing perception wherein both sides patrol the area up to their claim line as has been the practice since 2006.

Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force has launched active combat patrols over Arunachal Pradesh after detecting “enhanced Chinese air activity”, NDTV quoted sources. Fighter jets reportedly had to be scrambled “two-three times” in recent weeks to thwart China.

Also read: Indian, Chinese troops briefly engaged in face-off in Tawang sector last week

The clashes on Friday are the second major incident that has taken place between Indian and Chinese troops in this region — the first was a clash that took place at the same location in Yangtse in October 2021.