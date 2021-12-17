IIT-Delhi reports 45% rise in placement offers this season

More than 1,250 students have received offers till December 15, the institute said, adding there have also been 180 pre-placement offers – the highest in the last five years

The Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi (IIT-Delhi) on Friday (December 17) reported a 45 per cent increase in the first phase of this year’s placement season.

More than 1,250 students have received offers this season till December 15, the institute said, adding there have also been 180 pre-placement offers – the highest in the last five years.

“The quality of jobs offered, in terms of compensation, has also increased. The average compensation offered on campus this year, as indicated by recruiters, has shown over 20 per cent increase. Around 80 per cent of the students who showed interest in availing placement facilities in this phase have been recruited up to now with selections in over 350 job profiles from over 200 companies,” an official said.

The top recruiter has been Microsoft with 60 offers. Other recruiters with the most number of offers are EXL Analytics, Graviton Research Capital LLP, HCL Technologies and Jaguar Land Rover India Limited. The highest number of international offers has come from Rakuten Mobile, Japan.

Advertisement

Also read: ₹2 crore packages: After lull, corporates spend big for pick of IIT students

Earlier this month, The Federal reported that corporates have once again offered ₹1-crore-plus job packages to their pick of IIT-ians, after a lull in 2020.

On the opening day of the season, several IITians entered the select club – the highest domestic package touched an all-time high of ₹1.8 crore while international offers crossed ₹2 crore, The Federal reported on December 2.

Ride company Uber picked one student each from at least five IITs, including Bombay and Madras, for a package of ₹2.05 crore ($274,000). One student from Roorkee received an international offer of ₹2.15 crore ($287,550) and three others got domestic offers ranging from ₹1.3 crore to ₹1.8 crore.