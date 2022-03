Gadkari dreams of building India’s first electric highway between Delhi and Jaipur

The Union Road Transport and Highways Minister said his department has the budget for the ambitious plan and the market is ready to support it

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday (March 15) said that India’s first electric highway between Delhi and Jaipur is his dream project.

Addressing an event, Gadkari further said so far, the government has received 47 proposals to set up ropeway cables in Manipur, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Kashmir.

“My dream is to make an electric highway between Delhi and Jaipur,” he said. The road transport and highways minister said his ministry’s budget is good, and the market is ready to support it.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Budget for 2022-23 has allocated Rs 1.99 lakh crore for the road transport and highways ministry. Of this, Rs 1.34 lakh crore will be allocated to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), which is primarily responsible for the development of NHs and expressways across the country.

(With inputs from agencies)