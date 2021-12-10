Final journey of General Bipin Rawat begins to cremation ground

CDS Bipin Rawat will be cremated with full military honours at the Brar Square in Delhi Cantonment. A total of 800 service personnel will be in attendance for his military funeral.

The final journey of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat began from his official residence in New Delhi to to the Brar Square in Delhi cantonment, where he will be cremated.

A ceremonial Battery of the 2233 Field Regiment provided the gun carriage.

General Rawat, his wife, and 11 other defence personnel were killed when an Mi17V5 helicopter carrying them crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

About 800 service personnel are expected to be in attendance for the military funeral.

The final journey of General Rawat and his wife began amid chants of Jab tak suraj chand rahega, Rawat ji ka naam rahega, Indian Army Zindabad and Bharat Mata ki Jai, and people showered flower petals as the convoy passed.

The mortal remains of General Rawat and his wife were kept at their official residence before cremation, and Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid tributes and laid wreaths.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the country’s top military brass paid homage to the victims of the crash after their bodies were brought to Delhi in a military aircraft on Thursday.

Military chiefs of Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Nepal and Bangladesh will attend Gen Rawat’s last rites.