Ex-student’s tweet ‘unmasks’ predatory teacher at Chennai’s PSSB

The Padma Seshadri Bal Bhavan (PSBB) School in K.K. Nagar is in the news for not taking action against a ‘rogue’ teacher who exhibited sexually deviant behaviour with multiple students.

The incident came to light after many students came out in support of a Tweet by a former student who said the teacher used to ‘inappropriately touch students, slut-shame them, send loaded messages, and turn up in a towel for online classes.

The allegation against the premier school, with branches in Chennai’s Nungambakkam, KK Nagar, and Gerugambakkam, is that it failed to take action against the said teacher in spite of repeated complaints to the PSSB authorities. Reports said that one student had complained to the Dean but no action was taken.

There were reports that the alumni of the school has also sought action against the teacher.

The News Minute reported that the school had issued a statement denying any knowledge of the allegations against the teacher. The Vadapalani all-woman police station is investigating the matter.

The PSBB management has suspended the teacher. “Pending inquiry into your conduct without prejudice, you are under suspension with immediate effect,” Geetha Govindarajan, principal of the school, stated in a letter addressed to Rajagopalan. [The letter was circulated to many media houses].

“We would like to make it clear that our school has always had a zero-tolerance against any behaviour that adversely affects the physical, emotional, and psychological well-being of our students,” the principal said in the letter.

Several politicians including DMK MP Kanimozhi and Dayanidhi Maran came out seeking action. Maran said he was extremely horrified as a parent.

As a parent, I’m extremely horrified by the reports of sexual harassment by a teacher in #PadmaSeshadriBalaBhavan school, Chennai. It’s of utmost importance to ensure a probe into the matter & accountability from the management to provide a safe environment for the children #PSBB — Dayanidhi Maran தயாநிதி மாறன் (@Dayanidhi_Maran) May 24, 2021

Kanimozhi termed the allegations shocking. She sought action against the school as well for ‘not taking action.’

The sexual harassment allegations against a commerce teacher in PSBB School,Chennai has been shocking. Inquiry should be conducted and action must be taken against those who are involved including school authorities who failed to act against the complaints from students. (1/3) — Kanimozhi (கனிமொழி) (@KanimozhiDMK) May 24, 2021

Singer T.M. Krishna said the management of the ‘privileged school’ was responding to allegations of ‘sexual harassment and abuse’ without using those words..

Wow! The management of this privileged Chennai based school (PSBB) responds to serious allegations of ‘sexual abuse’ and ‘sexual harrassment’ without those words finding place their letter. Patriarchy rules! pic.twitter.com/v9rPyMSOEa — T M Krishna (@tmkrishna) May 24, 2021

(The Federal is holding back the name of the student and the teacher as we could not reach out to them for first-hand information).