Delhi HC junks actor Juhi Chawla’s plea against 5G, imposes ₹20L fine

Court calls her plea ‘publicity stunt,’ asks cops to identify persons who disrupted the hearing

The Delhi Court on Friday (June 4) dismissed a plea filed by Juhi Chawla against the rollout of 5G, saying that the complaint was “defective and non-maintainable”.

The court also called the plea a “publicity stunt” and imposed a cost of ₹ 20 lakh on the actor and others for abusing and misusing the process of law.

The High Court in its order said that plaintiff Juhi Chawla circulated the link of the hearing on social media which created disruption thrice. “Delhi Police shall identify the persons and take action against those who created a disruption,” it said.

“The plaintiff has no personal knowledge of the plaint. I am surprised…,” the judge said.

On June 2 the High Court’s virtual hearing on Chawla’s challenge to the rollout of 5G in the country was repeatedly interrupted by rogue singers after the actor shared a link of the court hearing on social media, urging people to join. The actor had shared the link for the court hearing on Twitter and Instagram.

Justice JR Midha said Juhi Chawla and two other petitioners should have first approached the government and then come to the court.

In the middle of the arguments, fans became an annoyance. As soon as the hearing started and the actor logged on, someone started singing the song ‘Ghoonghat ki aad se’ from her 1993 movie ‘Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke’.

“Please mute,” said Judge Midha. A little later, someone burst into song again and was removed from the hearing.

On Monday (May 31), the Bollywood actor and social workers Veeresh Malik and Teena Vachani moved the HC, alleging that 5G technology threatens to provoke serious radiation impact on humans and permanent damage to natural ecosystems.

Speaking to IANS earlier, Chawla said there was a ‘misconception’ that their suit filed was against 5G technology. “We wish to clarify here and once again very clearly state, we are not against 5G technology. However, we seek from the government and the governing authorities to certify to us and, therefore, to the public at large, that 5G technology is safe to humankind, man, woman, adult, child, infant, animals and every type of living organism, to flora, and to fauna.”