Cyclone Tauktae Effect: Kerala on the edge, three other states on high alert

Several houses damaged; cyclone likely to intensify as severe storm in next 12 hours, warms MeT Dept

Torrential rain along with strong wind, triggered by Cyclone Tauktae in the Arabian Sea, has left a trail of destruction in Kerala, especially the state’s coastal districts. The state, reeling under a spike in COVID cases, has issued a red alert for Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasargod districts on Saturday.

Besides, the Central Water Commission (CWC) has issued an ‘orange bulletin’ for Tamil Nadu and Kerala, predicting a severe flood situation in the states, reports said.

The IMD also said that thunderstorms with moderate rainfall and gusty winds at 40 km per hour are likely at one or two places in Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts.

Rivers like Manimala, Achankovil and Pampa in Pathanamthitta district are in spate. People living along the banks of these rivers have been told to shift to safer places. The water level is rising in many other rivers in Ernakulam and Kottayam districts, but has not yet crossed the flood warning level, officials said.

According to an IMD bulletin at noon, the cyclone over east central and adjoining south sea moved north westwards. It is “very likely” to intensify further into a very severe cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours. Heavy-to-very heavy rain is predicted in many places across Lakshadweep, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka and Goa.

From the southern side of the state, capital Thiruvananthapuram to the state’s northern areas including Kasaragod, hundreds of families living close to the sea have been forced to abandon their homes and rush to relief camps set up by the state government.

Several houses close to the sea in districts like Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Thrissur, Ernakulam and Alappuzha have been partially or completely damaged by the impact of the cyclone.

Relief camps have also been opened in Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha and Ernakulam districts and people living in the coastal area are being shifted. As many as 15 relief camps have been opened in Ernakulam district and 89 families shifted.