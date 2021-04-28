Twitter flooded with complaints of CoWin app crash

The government has opened COVID vaccination for all above the age of 18 from May 1

Several Twitter users complained that the CoWin app and website crashed or malfunctioned as soon as they tried to register for the May 1 COVID vaccination, which opens the inoculation drive for people above the age of 18. The registration process began at 4 pm on Wednesday (April 28).

700 million Indians rushing to Aarogya Setu and CoWin app to register for vaccine once registration for 18 above opens at 4pm today!#VaccineRegistration pic.twitter.com/jCuqvgPl0Z — Vishal Verma (@VishalVerma_9) April 28, 2021

Some users complained that they did not get the OTP to finish the registration process. Some others complained that while the registration seemed to reach completion, they got a pop saying “Vaccine registration is open for people above the age of 45”.

Couldn't register for vaccine. There is no proper effort from government to encourage the vaccination. Worst!!!#CowinApp #Cowin pic.twitter.com/trUnPsISf6 — Vijaykamesh (@Vijaykameshb) April 27, 2021

India’s Covid-19 tally surged past 17.99 million with the world’s biggest one-day spike of 360,960 cases while the death toll due to the viral disease crossed the 200,000 mark with 3,293 fatalities recorded during the same period, according to the latest data released by the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Wednesday.