Congress calls out Modi govt for omitting Indira Gandhi’s name on Vijay Diwas

Priyanka Gandhi tweeted that the Centre was ‘misogynistic’.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi on Thursday slammed the BJP-led central government for not mentioning former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s name during a programme on Vijay Diwas, which commemorates India’s victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war.

Priyanka tweeted that the Centre was “misogynistic” and said women in the country don’t believe in PM Modi and “his patronising attitude is unacceptable”.

“Our first and only woman Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi is being left out of the misogynist BJP government’s Vijay Diwas celebrations. This, on the 50th anniversary of the day that she led India to victory and liberated Bangladesh,” she tweeted.

“@narendramodi ji, women don’t believe your platitudes. Your patronising attitude is unacceptable. It’s about time you started giving women their due,” she wrote.

Advertisement

Our first and only woman Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi is being left out of the misogynist BJP government’s Vijay Diwas celebrations. This, on the 50th anniversary of the day that she led India to victory and liberated Bangladesh…1/2 pic.twitter.com/Ymlm57Ji7e — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) December 16, 2021

Rahul, who is in Uttarakhand to launch the Congress poll campaign, pointed out that “the woman who took 32 bullets for this country, her name” was not mentioned even once during the Centre’s event in Delhi.

He was quoted as saying by ANI: “Today a function was held in Delhi regarding the Bangladesh war. There was no mention of Indira Gandhi in that function. The woman who took 32 bullets for this country, her name was not there in the invitation because this government is afraid of the truth.”

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday remembered the 1971 war as a “golden chapter in India’s military history”.

“On the occasion of ‘Swarnim Vijay Diwas’ we remember the courage and sacrifice of our armed forces during the 1971 war. The 1971 war is the golden chapter in India’s military history. We are proud of our armed forces and their achievements,” he tweeted.