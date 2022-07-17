Cloudbursts a conspiracy by other countries, KCR makes a startling claim

The Telangana chief minister, however, later said that the claims were unverified and that climate change also leads to such natural calamities

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has claimed that cloudbursts in some parts of India could be the result of a conspiracy by some countries. Rao made the startling statement while on flood inspection at Bhadrachalam, one of the worst-affected areas due to incessant rains and ensuing deluge of the last few days in Telangana, reports Deccan Herald.

“We are seeing cloudbursts as a new trend…method. There are claims that some other countries are triggering cloudbursts deliberately in our country. It has happened earlier in Leh-Ladakh, and Uttarakhand. Now, we have inputs that the same is being carried out lately in the Godavari basin,” Rao said on Sunday, addressing reporters.

The chief minister, however, stated the claims were unverified and that climate change also leads to such natural calamities.

Leakages in embankment

Abode of revered Sita Ramachandraswamy, Bhadrachalam is a famous temple town in Telangana near the junction of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

Several areas of the town, including the temple surroundings, were inundated by Godavari flood waters. Though the town is protected by an embankment, leakages through the sluices, locals said, has caused the flooding.

Rao has announced Rs 1,000-crore allocation for strengthening of the embankment. The chief minister later went on an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas.

Though the flood level at Bhadrachalam is gradually easing, the discharge of about 24 lakh cusecs downstream for the past couple of days has inundated several areas of the Godavari districts in Andhra Pradesh.