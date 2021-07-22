Chai pe charcha: Sidhu and Amarinder plan tea party

Chai pe charcha: Amarinder and Sidhu plan tea party. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and newly appointed state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu will meet tomorrow for tea in an effort for forge peace ahead of the election next year.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and newly appointed state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu will meet tomorrow for tea to forge peace ahead of the election next year.

The overture came from Sidhu, who invited the CM for the programme at the party office. Sidhu responded with an invite for a tea for all party leaders and MLAs.The tea party will be held at the Punjab Bhawan, after which they will proceed to the party office.

In a letter that pointedly mentioned his appointment by Sonia Gandhi, Sidhu said, “I have no personal agenda, only Pro-People agenda. Thus, as the eldest of our Punjab Congress family, I request you to please come and bless the new team of PCC”.

Advertisement

Later in the afternoon, Raveen Thukral, the CM advisor, tweeted, “Punjab CM has invited all MLAs, MPs and senior party functionaries at Punjab Bhawan for tea at 10 am on Friday. They will all then go to Punjab Congress Bhawan together from there for the installation of the new PPCC team.”

The CM has already met two members of the new team, images of the meet were also posted along with the tweet.

Sidhu was not part of the delegation that met Singh and the two are likely to meet tomorrow.

Sidhu is yet to extend the public apology the CM has demanded. But sources said it is likely that there has been some rapprochement between the two.

The cricketer-turned-politician was elevated as the Congress president earlier this week after months of infighting that threatened to scuttle the party’s re-election bid in next year’s assembly polls.