Bodies of 7 missing soldiers recovered from Arunachal Pradesh

The bodies of seven Army personnel were found on Tuesday in a high-altitude region in West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh, two days after they went missing after the border area was struck by an avalanche.

A search and rescue operation was launched by the Army on Sunday after the soldiers, who were on patrol duty, went missing after the avalanche.

“Bodies of all seven individuals have been recovered from the avalanche site. Unfortunately, despite the best efforts of everyone involved, all seven have been confirmed deceased,” the Army said in a statement.

The area, from where the bodies were found, is located at an altitude of 14,500 feet and has been witnessing inclement weather with heavy snowfall in the last few days.

“The bodies of the soldiers are currently being transferred from the avalanche site to the nearest Army medical facility for further formalities,” the Army said.

Stating that soldiers were part of a patrol that was struck by the avalanche on February 6, the Army said, “Search and rescue operations were launched immediately, including airlifting of specialised teams.”

