Avalanche hits J&K’s Gurez, more avalanche expected

An avalanche hit a village in Gurez sector in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, and officials issued an avalanche warning for 12 more districts in the region.

There was no loss of life or damage to property, however, following the avalanche in Jhurniya village in Gurez in Bandipora district, officials said.

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) issued a “high danger” avalanche warning for Kupwara district and a “medium danger” warning for Bandipora, Baramulla, Doda, Ganderbal, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban and Reasi districts.

“Avalanche with high danger level is likely to occur above 2,000 metres of Kupwara district in the next 24 hours,” a SDMA official said.

Avalanche with medium danger level was likely to occur above 2,000 metres over Bandipora, Baramulla, Doda, Ganderbal, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban and Reasi districts also in the next 24 hours, the official said.

An avalanche with a low danger level was likely above 2,000 metres over Anantnag, Kulgam and Rajouri districts as well in the next 24 hours, said the official.

Take precaution

People have been advised to take precautions and avoid venturing into avalanche-prone areas.

Two labourers from Kishtwar died on Thursday when an avalanche hit the work site of a construction company in Ganderbal district.

(With inputs from Agencies)