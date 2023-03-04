‘Attack’ reports: ‘All migrant workers safe in Tamil Nadu,’ Stalin assures Nitish

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin’s statement comes against the background of false claims on social media platforms that migrant workers, especially Bihari labourers, were being attacked in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday (March 4) assured his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar that all migrant workers were safe in the southern state. He added that swift action would be taken against the rumour-mongers who were spreading panic.

Migrant workers in Tamil Nadu are as safe as in their native states and my government is steadfast in protecting their rights. I warn of strict action against the Anti-Indian forces spreading hatred with the vile intention of disturbing the peace and harmony of our country. https://t.co/fiPMdzI4C0 pic.twitter.com/RfQSXlZrBS — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) March 4, 2023

Stalin said he spoke to Nitish Kumar over phone and assured him that no harm would befall workers. “All workers are our workers who help Tamil Nadu’s growth and nothing will happen to impact them, I have assured him,” the Tamil Nadu CM said.

“Stern action against those spreading rumours”

Addressing Kumar as his “revered brother,” Stalin said in an official release that workers from northern states need not have any kind of apprehensions over working in Tamil Nadu. In the unlikely event of somebody intimidating them, they may inform the police who, would take prompt action.

“Those spreading rumours that workers from other states are being attacked in Tamil Nadu are against the Indian nation; they infringe the national integrity. Some doing cheap politics over a non-issue is condemnable,” Stalin stated.

He asserted that stern legal action would be taken against those spreading panic through rumours. Some incidents that happened outside Tamil Nadu were falsely claimed to have taken place in the state, he said.

Kumar had asked officials on March 2 to look into reports of attacks on migrant workers in Tamil Nadu, and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav faced criticism from the opposition BJP for visiting Tamil Nadu. The saffron party’s Bihar unit chief Sanjay Jaiswal had claimed that Biharis were being killed in Tamil Nadu.

(With agency inputs)