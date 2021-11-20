Hacker Sriki supplied drugs to Cong leaders’ sons, says Karnataka Home Minister

Araga Jnanendra also refuted claims of bias in the bitcoin scam probe and said his government is probing the case thoroughly

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra made a startling revelation on Saturday (November 20) when he said international hacker, Srikrishna Ramesh alias Sriki, the face of alleged multi-crore Bitcoin scam, was seen supplying drugs to the children of Congress leaders in Goa.

Jnanendra also lambasted the Congress leadership in Karnataka for its criticism of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in Sriki probe. He refuted claims of bias in the case and said that his government is probing the Bitcoin scam thoroughly.

Responding to Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) spokesperson Priyank Kharge’s allegation that the Bitcoin scam will cost CM Bommai his seat, Jnanendra said, “Why didn’t Kharge catch Sriki when he was the Information Technology Minister of the state? Didn’t he know he (Sriki) was a hacker? Why he was not arrested even though chief minister, home minister and IT/BT minister in the previous Congress government had information in this regard?” he asked.

On Friday (November 19), Jnanedra had alleged that recent Youth Congress elections were rigged by a faction of the state Congress with the help of hacker Sriki, who was in the Bengaluru central jail then. Congress refuted the charge.

Srikrishna was arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of police on November 17, 2020 on charges of drug dealing. He had purchased drugs from international drug dealers on the dark web through bitcoins. The hacker during interrogation confessed to hacking and stealing from three bitcoin exchanges, 14 company websites and a government portal. The CCB had recovered 31 bitcoins valued at ₹9 crore from his possession during his arrest in 2020.

In a “voluntary” statement given to the CCB, which is now part of the chargesheet against him, Srikrishna has made a series of baffling claims regarding his stint in cybercrime.

Associates of Karnataka Bitcoin scam accused Srikrishna Ramesh aka Sriki have claimed that he made them pay for his lavish lifestyle, promising bitcoins in return.

Srikri had earlier told police that he spent around ₹1-3 lakh a day on liquor and hotel bills. His associate and co-accused in the cases Suneesh Hedge, has told the police that Sriki made them pay for his hotel bills.