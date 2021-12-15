Andhra loses capital, but gains something precious

Andhra Pradesh, after bifurcation in 2014 from Telangana, lost the capital and the location of new capital in Amaravati during the Naidu regime, has assumed political and caste colours. Around 29,000 farmers offered 34,000 acres of agriculture lands for building the capital under the land pooling scheme at Amaravati.

Naidu, though hailing from Rayalaseema region, has been accused by his rival Jagan Reddy of benefiting his caste men by preferring Amaravati over the other areas as recommended by Sivaramakrishnan Committee for establishing the capital. The expert committee proposed Donabanda on the Kurnool-Prakasam district borders, Tirupati, Visakhapatnam, among others, along with Amaravati.

After huge amounts of public money went into the project during the TDP government, the capital-in-progress was thrown out with the bathwater after the YSR Congress came to power early in 2019. The Naidu government was alleged to have put all eggs in one basket in the name of the capital in Amaravati, heart of coastal Andhra region considered seat of economic power for Kammas. Incidentally, Naidu belongs to this particular community. By choosing Amaravati for capital building Naidu was accused of being biased against the other two backward areas.

A victim of caste war

In what is perceived as an extension of a no-holds-barred war unleashed by Jaganmhan Reddy to erase the footprints of his rival in the administration, his government decided to rob Amaravati of the capital. The move has prompted farmers to approach the court and it even triggered an intense caste war between Reddys and Kammas. A similar Reddy-Kamma caste war was witnessed during the formation of Andhra state when Reddys led by Neelam Sanjeeva Reddy managed to get away the capital for his Rayalaseema region, the Kamma lobby led by NG Ranga lost out in the game.

Unable to take forward his three capitals move Jaganmohan Reddy government in the last two and a half years rule has apparently failed to please any of the three reasons in the state.

People in Kurnool too are seemingly not happy over having high court in their midst. Andhra region was bifurcated from the Madras Province and carved out as a new linguistic state in 1953 after the legendary freedom fighter Potti Sriramulu sacrificed his life. Rayalaseema has got the capital for Kurnool while high court went to Guntur, which includes Amaravati, as per the Sri Bagh Pact, arrived at by a group of eight elderly leaders representing Kadapa, Anantapur, Kurnool and Krishna districts in 1937.

Smarting under bifurcation wounds

Euphoria for Kurnool turned out to be short lived in a span of three years as the capital moved to Hyderabad after the emergence of Andhra Pradesh with the merger of Telangana in 1956.

Nothing short of capital will undo injustice meted out to Kurnool by successive governments, Bojja Dasaradharami Reddy, a Kurnool-based leader of Rayalaseema Prajasanghala Samanvaya Vedika, asserted. Besides the capital, allocations made in the Krishna waters for meeting the irrigation needs of Rayalaseema shall be legitimized by honouring the spirit of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, Reddy said.

Six years on and the state continues to smart under the pains of bifurcation and the political upheavals even worsened the situation. Historian and writer K. Chandrasekhar Kalkura blamed the AP Reorganisation Act for the plight of the residuary state. “The Act failed to specify the capital location. Consequently, the state has remained like a torso without head and the capital became a bone of contention for the rival parties since the bifurcation”, Kalkura told The Federal. He even warned of another separatist movement in the absence of remedial measures from the powers-that-be. When the statehood movement under K. Chandrasekhar Rao was at its peak in Telangana, some sections from Reddys demanded separate state for Rayalaseema too. The leaders like Congress former ministers M.V. Mysoora Reddy and JC Diwakar Reddy pitched for the Greater Rayalaseema movement then.

The so-called Greater Rayalaseema state, according to these leaders, will comprise six districts from AP – Chittoor, Kadapa, Anantapur, Kurnool and parts of Nellore and Prakasam.