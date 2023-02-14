Air India to buy 250 planes from Airbus; PM Modi hails ‘landmark deal’

Addressing the online event, at which the purchase of Airbus aircraft was announced, PM Modi said the "landmark deal" reflects the deepening ties between India and France, as well as the successes and aspirations of India's civil aviation sector

Tata Group-owned Air India will buy 250 aircraft, including 40 wide-body planes and 210 narrow-body ones, from Airbus as the airline expands its fleet and operations to power future growth.

“It is a historic moment for Airbus to help script Air India’s revival,” Airbus chief executive Guillaume Faury said in a video conference, which was also attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ratan Tata, French President Emmanuel Macron and other leaders.

PM Modi hailing the deal between Airbus and Air India said India’s growing aviation sector would need over 2,000 aircraft in the next 15 years.

This is the first time in more than 17 years that Air India has placed an aircraft order and it is also the first order placed by the carrier under the ownership of the Tata Group. On Tuesday (February 14), Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said Air India has signed a letter of intent to acquire 250 aircraft from Airbus. It will include 40 wide-body A350 planes and 210 narrow-body aircraft.

Advertisement

Addressing the online event, at which the purchase of Airbus aircraft was announced, Modi said the “landmark deal” reflects the deepening ties between India and France, as well as the successes and aspirations of India’s civil aviation sector.

“Our civil aviation sector is an integral part of India’s development. Strengthening the civil aviation sector is an important aspect of our national infrastructure policy,” he said.

A media report said that the deal with Airbus, expected to be over $100 billion, is part of a huge order by Air India for 470 planes, which is also likely to include an order for 220 planes from Boeing.

Also read: ‘Totally delighted’: Tata Group officially takes over Air India

Meanwhile, Chandrasekaran said at the online event that the wide-body planes will be used for ultra-long haul flights. Generally, flights that have a duration of a little over 16 hours are called ultra-long haul flights.

Since acquiring loss-making Air India from the government in January 2022, Tata Group has been taking various measures to revive the carrier.

Air India, earlier under the ownership of the government, had acquired new aircraft more than 17 years ago. The airlines last order was for 111 planes, 68 from Boeing and 43 from Airbus, and that deal was worth US$ 10.8 billion. The order was placed in 2005.

On January 27, when the Tata Group completed the first year of taking over Air India, the airline said it was “finalising a historic order of new aircraft to power future growth”.

The airline has put in place a roadmap under Vihaan.AI for transformation over the next five years and has taken various measures, including committing US$ 400 million to refurbish the interiors of its entire wide-body fleet. And, it will incorporate the “latest generation seats and best-in-class inflight entertainment systems”.