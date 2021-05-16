46-yr-old Cong MP Satav succumbs to COVID: PM, Sonia, Rahul pay tributes

The 46-year-old tested positive last month and had been admitted to Pune’s Jehangir Hospital. He had recovered from the infection but continued to have pneumonia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Sonia Gandhi have condoled the death of Congress MP Rajeev Satav, who died of post-COVID complications on Sunday.

The 46-year-old tested positive last month and had been admitted to Pune’s Jehangir Hospital. He had recovered from the infection but continued to have pneumonia.

Modi called Satav “an upcoming leader with much potential”.

“Condolences to his family, friends and supporters,” he said.

Gandhi said she was deeply pained by the death of the MP, “who was a trusted colleague and a friend to all of us”.

“Rajeev Satav was only 46 years old, yet he rose from the grassroots to hold many responsibilities in a short time due to his unfailing dedication, sincerity and hard work,” she said.

Satav had served as president of the Indian Youth Congress, AICC secretary and was in-charge of Gujarat.

“As member of the Lok Sabha, he championed people’s issues and fought for the ideals of the Constitution.

“He was a rising star of the Congress party.”

The Congress president spoke to Satav’s mother and wife and expressed her condolences. “We pray for his family to have the strength to face the days ahead with courage,” she said.

In a tweet, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, “I’m very sad at the loss of my friend Rajeev Satav. He was a leader with huge potential who embodied the ideals of the Congress. It’s a big loss for us all. My condolences and love to his family.”

I'm very sad at the loss of my friend Rajeev Satav. He was a leader with huge potential who embodied the ideals of the Congress. It's a big loss for us all. My condolences and love to his family. pic.twitter.com/mineA81UYJ — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 16, 2021

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also condoled the death of Satav. “In Rajeev Satav we have lost one of our brightest colleagues. Clean of heart, sincere, deeply committed to the ideals of the Congress & devoted to the people of India. I have no words, just prayers for his young wife & children. May they have the strength to carry on without him,” she wrote on Twitter.

Other Congress leaders also took to Twitter to pay their respects. KC Venugopal tweeted: “Congress has lost its frontline warrior, CWC Member, MP, most promising young leader and a dear friend, Sh Rajiv Satav today. I am devastated by the irreparable loss. Party will forever miss his indelible dedication, connect & immense popularity. My heartfelt condolences.”

Satav was elected to the Lok Sabha from Hingoli, in Maharashtra, in 2014 but did not contest in 2019. However, the Congress got him elected to the Rajya Sabha. Satav was son of former state minister Rajani Satav.

He leaves behind his wife and two children aged 11 and 16.