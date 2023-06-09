Will the real Arvind Kejriwal stand up?

From the anarchist greenhorn politician who revelled in branding all politicians and political outfits as corrupt when he floated the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), riding on the mass hysteria triggered by Anna Hazare’s India Against Corruption (IAC) movement, to a pragmatist who now realises the importance of having allies in politics, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has come a long way. Yet, to those who have followed his meteoric rise from that November day in 2012, when he defied Hazare to enter the political arena, Kejriwal’s current avatar is, arguably, the starkest departure from any of his frequently changing personas.

Since the Centre issued an ordinance curtailing the Supreme Court-mandated executive powers of the Delhi government over its bureaucracy, Kejriwal has been on a nationwide tour soliciting support of sundry opposition parties against the controversial decree. Among those he has met are JD-U’s Nitish Kumar, RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, CPM’s Sitaram Yechury, Trinamool’s Mamata Banerjee, Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s K Chandrasekhar Rao, NCP’s Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena-UBT’s Uddhav Thackeray, DMK’s MK Stalin and JMM’s Hemant Soren.

Kejriwal’s request for an appointment with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi hasn’t been granted, as yet, ostensibly due to resistance from the Grand Old Party’s leaders from Delhi and Punjab, whose electoral careers have been eviscerated by the AAP. This, of course, hasn’t stopped the AAP convener from claiming that he is confident of securing the Congress’ support.

