Why Yogi Adityanath’s trillion-dollar economy promise is a mirage

Addressing the eighth governing council meeting of Niti Aayog in New Delhi on May 27, 2023, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stunned the audience by declaring that he was aiming to make UP a trillion-dollar economy in five years by 2027–28. The Chief Minister obviously did not know what he was talking about.

According to the state government’s Directorate of Economics and Statistics, the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of Uttar Pradesh for 2022–23 is estimated to be Rs 21 lakh crore. Becoming a 1 trillion-dollar economy in five years means by 2027–28 this figure should reach Rs 82 lakh crore, the rupee equivalent of $1 trillion. To reach this figure in five years, UP’s economy will have to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 31.32% a year, a level of growth never achieved in history by any Indian state.

Yogi assumed the chief minister’s office for the first time on March 19, 2017. As per UP’s Directorate of Economics and Statistics, the GSDP for the Yogi years are listed in the table below: