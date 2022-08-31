Why this prawn-rice combo is leaving a bad taste in the mouth of Kerala’s Pokkali farmers

From the prehistoric rock arts to the recent agricultural journals, there are records of innumerable methods of agriculture being practised by human beings over the years. As methods such as intercropping, intensive and mixed farming and shifting agriculture are popular even today, a 3,000-year-old unique method of paddy cultivation in the three coastal districts of Kerala faces threat from the prawn aquaculture lobby in the region. Pokkali paddy cultivation is an organic saline water cultivation method practised in the coastal districts of Kerala,......