Why this prawn-rice combo is leaving a bad taste in the mouth of Kerala’s Pokkali farmers

MT Saju
Updated 8:29 PM, 30 August, 2022
0
COMMENTS
Chandu, a farmer, says the issue with Pokkali rice began after globalisation when export of prawn became a huge money-spinner.

From the prehistoric rock arts to the recent agricultural journals, there are records of innumerable methods of agriculture being practised by human beings over the years. As methods such as intercropping, intensive and mixed farming and shifting agriculture are popular even today, a 3,000-year-old unique method of paddy cultivation in the three coastal districts of Kerala faces threat from the prawn aquaculture lobby in the region. Pokkali paddy cultivation is an organic saline water cultivation method practised in the coastal districts of Kerala,......

Advertisement



CATCH US ON: