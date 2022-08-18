Why Tamil silent films are no longer heard of

In 1916, R Nataraja Mudaliar made a silent film called Keechaka Vadham. The movie, considered the first ‘Tamil’ silent film because all its actors were Tamils, barely has any evidence of existence left, because sadly, all prints of the film have been lost. Many other silent films made in the era too have been lost to time. Worse, we don’t even have a decent repository of reviews to understand the history of silent movies today.

This has raised obvious questions over why journalists and writers in the 1920s didn’t give much importance......