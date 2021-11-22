Why ‘room for river’ may not be enough to keep Kuttanad afloat

Shahina KK
Updated 10:23 PM, 21 November, 2021
0
COMMENTS
Shaji Mol and Madhu in front of their stilt house in Kuttanad. The couple no longer lives in the fear of floodwater entering their house. Photos: Shahina KK/PTI

Shaji Mol and her husband Madhu remember spending sleepless nights fearing floodwaters would gush through their house. They wouldn’t know how to leave and where to reach in the dark since flood water inundated the entire area of Kainakari Panchayat in Kuttanad.

The days proved no better apart from the fact that sunlight provided visibility to scurry through their belongings, collect the bare minimum possible and wade through the waters to reach the nearest relief camp, which sometimes was kilometres away.

“We are born and brought up here. Overflowing of the rivers is nothing new to us, but life had become terrible after the scale of 2018 disaster,” says Shaji Mol, recalling the days and weeks spent in relief camps.

Not anymore.

To continue reading this article...

You have to be a Premium Subscriber

Start your subscription with a free trial

Enjoy unlimited Eighth column, archives and games on
thefederal.com and many more features.
You will also be supporting ethical and unbiased journalism.
plans start from Rs. 99
Already a member?

Login

Please subscribe on thefederal.com/plans/

CATCH US ON: