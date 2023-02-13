Why Pradyot Kishore Manikya’s tribal homeland cry is against Tripura’s royal traditions

The 'Malancha Niwas' is not just a mansion besides the Governor House here but a repository of collective memory that made Tripura's Manikya rulers a bridge between indigenous tribespeople and Bengali settlers in the state.

It is the place where Rabindranath Tagore stayed when he visited Agartala, underscoring the excellent personal relations the Nobel laureate enjoyed with four successive Kings of Tripura.

Tagore loved Tripura because his mother tongue Bengali was the official language of the princely state when English was the official language of his native Bengal. The poet advised the kings of Tripura on everything from culture to agriculture and nudged the Manikya rulers to provide ‘jungle avadi’ leases to Bengali peasants to clear land and start settled wet-rice cultivation that ultimately boosted royal revenues. Then they started welcoming educated Bengalis to modernise administration and set up an infrastructure of healthcare and education and other services.