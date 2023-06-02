Why Pakistani drama Kuch Ankahi is giving solace to Indian hearts and minds

In the 1980s, Indian fans of Pakistani shows eagerly waited for the cassette in their VCR to roll, action, drama. Goa-based Urdu teacher and poetess Seema urf Noor’s father would spend much of his time following Ankahi and Bakra Qiston Pe. While the former was a heartfelt, popular show about a funny and ambitious woman’s life played by Shehnaz Sheikh, the latter was a comedy stage show by the late Umar Sharif.

“I was very young back then but remember my father dedicatedly following these two shows and admiring the well-crafted characters, thoughtful narratives that had so much depth and layers; much was left to the imagination of its audience,” she tells The Federal.

Nearly three decades later, in times of over-the-top entertainment and stimulation, a recent Pakistani drama titled Kuch Ankahi has brought much sukoon and slowness to the audience’s minds.

Written by veteran Pakistani screenwriter and actor Syed Mohammed Ahmed, Kuch Ankahi brings forth strong female voices from a varied age group. The characters, story and the well-articulated dialogues are a hit not just with the female audiences on the home ground but also in India.