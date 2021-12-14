Why Nirbhaya Homes are shutting the door on rape victims in Kerala

Home, they say, is where the heart is. But for 15-year-old Pooja, home is where trauma was. Unable to bear the trauma, Pooja left her family residence for a Nirbhaya Home, a temporary shelter for victims of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) cases, in Thiruvananthapuram in 2014.

Pooja, who was subjected to sexual assault, threats and intimidation by a relative for nearly two years, says, “Initially, I was too scared to tell anyone about it, including my mother, but he harassed me again and again and I could not hide it any more. So, I told my family.”

While she expected support from her family, what she got instead was blame.

“I left home. I could not live there anymore. In search of a place to live, I reached Nirbhaya Home,” Pooja says. She lived at the shelter home for three years. “They let me continue my studies. I completed high school and joined college.”