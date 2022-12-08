Why Kerala Police’s cane is breaking the law with impunity – but selectively

For Murugan, December 15, 2010, was an ordinary day. He rode his auto-rickshaw through the day, taking passengers from one part of Thiruvananthapuram to the other. Exhausted with the day’s work and eager to reach home to grab a meal and catch up on sleep before starting off work the next day, Murugan reached the local police station to sign the daily trip details.

Auto drivers in Kerala are required to sign the trip register kept at the local police stations after they finish the day’s rides.

What happened next would change life for Murugan as he knew it. A few police personnel were beating up two young men that night at the police station. Amid the commotion, Murugan learnt that the two had been nabbed for overtaking a police van on their bike. A local Communist Party of......