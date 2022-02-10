Why India can’t get enough of biryani

In Bengali playwright Dwijendralal Roy’s well-known play Chandragupta, Alexander tells his general Seleucus Nicator about India, “Satya Seleucus, ki bichitro ei desh” (Really Seleucus, what a strange country this is!!).

The authenticity of the remark attributed to the great king of ancient Greek kingdom of Macedon in the 1911 play is debatable, but there is no doubt about India’s ability to spring a surprise.

Just sample this anomaly. A country where a clothing brand was heckled to withdraw its promotional campaign during Diwali in 2021 merely because it used Urdu phrase Jashn-e-Riwaaz in its tagline, biryani is the undisputed gourmet king.

There is no gainsaying the fact that biryani has a stronger Muslim connect than Urdu, the language the country’s saffron brigade loves to hate.