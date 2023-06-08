Why astronomers are racing to observe the violent death of a supergiant star

Astronomers around the world are pointing their telescopes at the Pinwheel Galaxy, located just below the constellation Ursa Major (Saptarishi), to observe a rare celestial fireworks display: the death of a supergiant star in a supernova explosion that shines with the brightness of billions of stars. The dying star, designated SN 2023ixf, was first discovered on May 19, 2023, and is located about 21 million light-years from Earth, visible even with a small telescope.

What is a supernova?

Massive stars undergo a cataclysmic explosion at the end of their lives and transform into an exotic neutron star or an enigmatic black hole.

