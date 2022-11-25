When ‘First View: China’ draws Indian tourists to far-flung Arunachal village

Nature, politics and social history rarely connect in a meaningful fashion, but the border villages in Arunachal Pradesh’s Anjaw district have crossed many such hurdles.

For Indians living hundreds of miles away from Arunachal Pradesh and those who have never heard of these villages, China begins where Kibithu ends, if only one could point out the lines drawn by humans, making them parts of separate countries.

One of the seven administrative circles of Anjaw district, Kibithu has a dozen or so villages. Two of those villages – Kaho and Musai – fall within a 10 km range of the McMahon line – drawn way back in 1914 by British India’s foreign secretary Sir......