What’s riding on Jagan Reddy’s jumbo-sized temple trust

On July 19, Hyderabad-based businessman Srinivas Prasad Moturi walked into the Tirumala temple with a suryakataari (sword) in his hand. Next day, his photographs were splashed across newspapers. For, the sword in Moturi's hand was especially crafted with nearly six kilograms of gold which he offered to lord Venkateswara.

In 2018, Tamil Nadu-based textile trader and a devotee, Thanga Dorai, had offered a similar sword to the officials of Tirumala-Tirupati Devasthanom (TTD) Board.

It's such vast reserves of gold and wealth that make the TTD a much-coveted institution.

So, when YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government last month appointed a jumbo trust with 29 members and 50 special invitees, it kicked off a fresh hell for the chief minister already mired in controversies over TTD management.