What makes the Ahom architectural marvels in Assam still stand tall

There is a strange whiff of nostalgia about the Kolia Bhomora bridge in Assam – somewhat overwhelming, a whole lot mystifying. Connecting people divided by the mighty Brahmaputra, the 3-km-long concrete stretch beseechingly spreads out to join Tezpur (Sonitpur district) on the north bank with Kaliabor (Nagaon district) on the south bank.

Built nearly 35 years ago, the Kolia Bhomora has bridged many a gap between longing hearts on both sides of the bank separated by the braided river that sprawls out in front of the eyes until......