What is the green comet bedazzling the night for the first time since Stone Age

Nearly five to six comets are discovered by professional astronomers every month. The number is increasing as the instruments and detecting software become more advanced. For instance, in 2019, 66 comets were discovered. This number was 73 in 2020, 105 in 2021 and 76 in 2022. However, few were bright enough to be visible to the naked eye or with amateur binoculars. The green comet — comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) — is one of those rare comets that bedazzle the night sky. Further, the comet is exotic with its greenish glow.

What are comets?

Comets are ‘dirty ice balls’ composed of small rocks, dust, ice and frozen volatile substances like dry ice (solid CO2), methane, ammonia, and carbon monoxide (CO). Just like the remnants of building material strewn around a construction site even after its completion, astronomers believe that the icy rocks in the Kuiper belt are leftovers from the solar system’s origin. Further, cometary objects in the Oort cloud are remains of the material from which the Sun evolved. Hence by exploring comets, astronomers uncover the secrets of the formation and evolution of the Sun and the solar system.