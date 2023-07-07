What compelled Kerala to move towards a protocol for gender affirmation procedure

On July 20, 2020, Anannyah Kumari Alex, a trans woman who had undergone a ‘sex reassignment surgery’ took her own life in her rented flat in Kochi after being unable to bear the physical and mental agony of the post-operative period. Unable to handle the grief, a day after her death, Anannyah’s partner Jiju also died by suicide.

Alex was a multifaceted personality who had been emerging fast as a notable voice among the queer community. As the first transgender radio jockey (RJ) in Kerala, she had cultivated a decent fan base. By anchoring the 25th International Film Festival of Kerala held in February 2021, she had become the first trans person to do so. She was also the first transgender person to file nomination for the assembly elections in Kerala, though she withdrew the nomination from Vengara constituency after falling out with the Democratic Social Justice Party (DSJP). She had accused DSJP leaders of sexism and queerphobia.

Death of such a well-known couple shocked the community and led to protests against the hospital that performed the surgery. Alex had publicly spoken out in the days preceding her death on the trauma of her ‘sex reassignment surgery’, alleging malpractice by the private Kochi hospital.

“I am unable to cough or even sneeze. It sprays outside the restroom when I urinate. I must use 8 to 10 sanitary pads every day. I don’t have a single penny to even buy pads,” Alex said during a debate on the social media app Clubhouse.