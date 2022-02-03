What an archaeologist’s lifelong fascination with Ballari ashmounds unearthed

Archaeologist Ravi Korisettar recounts his work with the ashmounds of Ballari that has led to a one-of-its-kind museum to preserve the region’s prehistoric heritage.

I was brought up in a place known for solid, rocky hills surrounded by monotonously plain land. Every day, I would gaze at the mounds of Sanganakallu lying at the perpendicular end of the road leading to my school—on the way back home, I would glance back at them several times until a bend in the road blocked the view. This was in Ballari, a sleepy little town in the 1960s.

I was ignorant of the archaeological importance of the hills though occasionally I used to hear from my father that ancient villages once existed there. But it was not clear how long ago. Even though there were other attractions around—the Ballari Fort hill for one, which is famous as the second-largest domal inselberg (isolated rock formation that rises abruptly from a flat plain) in the world—Sanganakallu was always at the back of my mind. At the end of that decade, I left for Pune (then Poona) and it wasn’t until the late 1990s that I returned to Sanganakallu as a well-trained archaeologist and with an archaeological problem to address.

What made Sanganakallu so special to investigators were the deep secrets its ashmounds held. And still hold. This is the largest Neolithic to Iron Age settlement in the South Deccan region—recent research has revealed that the site provides scope for further multidisciplinary investigations for a holistic reconstruction of the emergence and efflorescence of the agro-pastoral way of life leading to urbanisation in south India.