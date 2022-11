Bodh Gaya is a religious site in Gaya district of Bihar where Gautam Buddha attained enlightenment under the Bodhi tree. Monks from all over India and Asia would visit this Buddhist homeland quite often. While travelling to the erstwhile kingdom Magadha (today’s Bihar), these monks stayed in different monasteries, such as the one which was located in Kurkihar where a large collection of stone and cast images and other objects had been......