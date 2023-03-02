What an 8-day off-roading journey through the heart of Nagaland taught me

It was 5 am. Dressed in five layers of clothing, including a woollen jacket, I had just managed an hour or two of sleep. It had been extremely cold, and getting out of my sleeping bag seemed almost impossible. When I unzipped my tent, I witnessed the most spectacular sunrise I had ever seen. The sky was folded in layers of blue, amber, gold and pink. I took a deep breath and for a few moments, I just sat at the edge of the tent and soaked it all in.

We were at Kapamodzu peak, and were the first crew ever to camp there. It had taken us an arduously long drive to get there, but at that moment, while sitting outside my tent and looking up at the sun, none of that seemed to matter. “Have you seen anything so magical before?” Nidhi Salgame, the founder of extreme overlanding venture, Wander Beyond Boundaries, and the one leading our off-roading journey, in the remote parts of Nagaland, asked me. I only managed to nod in silence.

A few weeks ago, I remember receiving a call from Nidhi, explaining what to expect on our 8-day long journey. “This won’t be a luxury holiday. It is for the discerning traveller who seeks new experiences,” she warned. At the other end of the telephone, I wondered what was in store.

Exiting the comfort zone