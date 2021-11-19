Viswanathan Anand and the Queen’s pawn opening of 2008

“Chess players are from an alien planet.” This is the notion Indian chess Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand is trying to debunk these days. The fiercely private chess player has decided to tell his story by way of a biopic to achieve that end.

Confirming his nod to the biopic, Viswanathan Anand, who is in Kolkata currently, said, “I have agreed to the biopic. I told them the stories of my life. The script writing work will start very soon. However, due to corona, the work has come to a standstill. Hopefully, everything will start very soon… Wait for few days everything we will get to know about this biopic.”

Who would play Anand?

If Anand had his way, it would be Aamir Khan.