Vignettes of polo from Turtuk, the far-end of Ladakh

This is a memory so vivid as if it had all happened just moments ago. It was March 21, 2014 – a day of particular interest to a vast majority of people not just in India but also in neighbouring Pakistan. The two countries, madly infatuated with cricket but famously notorious rivals both on and off the pitch, were set to face off against each other in the ICC T20 World Cup opener.

On that day, I, along with some friends, was in Turtuk, a tiny hamlet just about 10 kilometres from Thang, India’s northernmost village at the corner of Ladakh, beyond which lies the Pakistan administered region of Gilgit-Baltistan. And yet, not one local resident in Turtuk seemed the least bit excited about this sporting clash, which to many in the subcontinent, comes a close second to an actual war between the two countries.

The residents of Youl and Farol – the two villages separated by a suspension bridge over a gushing stream that collectively form Turtuk – had pushed the Gentleman’s Game out of their consciousness. Their singular focus, as if through a hive mind, was on what the locals hail as the ‘Game of Kings and King of Games’ – polo.

