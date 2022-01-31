Tamil Nadu project linking 4,620 libraries to make book hunting easier

There is a saying that researchers spend about as much time finding a book as they spend on reading it. And that happens because they have to go from library to library just to find out if a book they want to read is housed there. The search is frustrating and often times a lot of material remains unread by a seeker simply because it could not be found. Libraries have catalogues but union catalogues—a list of the combined holdings of several libraries—is rare given the difficulty in creating it.

If you are, however, a researcher, a student, or a knowledge seeker, in Tamil Nadu, you may soon be able to cut down on your book hunting time and route it to actual reading.

There are 4,640 functioning libraries across Tamil Nadu under the control of the Directorate of Public Libraries. Even though each library maintains a catalogue of its own, so far there was no common platform where one could access the catalogues of all libraries across Tamil Nadu. Some old libraries are known for their rare collection of books. But there was no way for someone sitting in a remote village of Kanyakumari or Pudukkottai to know about it.

To solve this, the Directorate of Public Libraries developed a union catalogue under the Tamil Nadu Innovation Initiatives (TANII) scheme for 32 District Central Libraries, the Connemara Public Library and the Anna Centenary Library in the state. The idea behind launching a union catalogue was that “it could act as a single tool for searching all books available in all public libraries in Tamil Nadu”.