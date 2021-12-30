Under the shadow of the virus, a year of despair giving way to hope

The year that is coming to an end is one in which letters of the Greek alphabet acquired a virulence unimaginable even to those who had shuddered in the classroom at the sight of Sin Theta and Cosine Theta, one in which the flotsam on the Ganga included bodies of the Covid dead by the hundreds. It was a year in which the pandemic’s acknowledged death toll crossed 5.4 million across the world, suggesting an actual count three times as large.

It was a year in which people died, gasping for oxygen, inside hospital wards, waiting for a vacancy in the packed Intensive Care Unit, inside hospital car parks, on the way to the hospital, at home in quiet despair, often labelled as suffering from just a cough and a cold, so as not to embarrass those in power with blame for the miserable end of multitudinous, miserable lives at the hands of virus.

Yet, as it draws to a close, it is also a year of redemption, with mass vaccination, economic recovery and, even under the looming threat of a fresh wave of the pandemic, the promise of escape, via an avatar, to a metaverse in the near future.

The year 2021 began with promise, and betrayal. A new American president was inaugurated, whose principal quality is that he is not Trump. Yet, that succession was marred by the insurrection of January 6, which underscored the fractures in the world’s oldest democracy. Anti-vaxxers and protesters against Covid restrictions demonstrated the subjugation of citizenship and the mutual obligations it imposes on all its members by the overweening entitlement to individual rights that has taken root in the western psyche, exposing the fragility of their democracy as well. In countries like India, burgeoning democracy has stalled and taken an authoritarian detour.