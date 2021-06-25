Tulu cinema at 50 yrs: A milestone in the history of the country’s sub-regional film landscape

At a time when the 85-year old Kannada cinema is still struggling for survival because of its limited market and a fast-changing business centric-entertainment scenario, its sibling Tulu cinema has crossed its 50-year mark.

On the lines of other film industries, Tulu cinema is also currently hit by the closure of screens and restriction of shooting due to the impact of Covid-19 pandemic.

Just before the first wave of the pandemic hit Karnataka, two Tulu films—Radd Acre and Yenna—were being screening in Mangaluru. Both fell victim to the pandemic. Similar was the fate of Gamjal, which was released before the second wave of Covid-19.

The Tulu film fraternity had planned to mark the golden jubilee of their cinema in February but the pandemic played spoilsport.