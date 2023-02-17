Why a Nobel laureate feels India is not doing enough for science

In 2009, Venkatraman Ramakrishnan shared the Nobel Prize in Chemistry with Thomas Steitz and Ada Yonath for studies of the structure and function of the ribosome. The discovery of the double helix (the twisted-ladder structure of deoxyribonucleic acid) in 1953 by James Watson and Francis Crick was a turning point in the history of science. It helped scientists understand the detailed structure of DNA, particularly on how it functioned when it came to transmitting and replicating genetic information. The discovery of the ribosome and its role in many proteins by George E Palade in 1955 was also significant. But the ribosome was not a simple molecule like the DNA. It was enormous and complex. Even though the ribosome had been studied for a couple of decades, nobody even knew where all the proteins in it were located.

Ramakrishnan chose ribosomes as translation of genetic information into protein is fundamental to life. The ribosome, according to him, is the large macromolecular machine that translates the genetic code into protein in all life forms. An organism’s vital functions are managed by large, complex protein molecules produced in cells’ ribosomes. There, genetic information from messenger RNA is translated into chains of amino acids that then build proteins. Ramakrishnan’s contribution was that he was able to collaborate to map the structure of ribosomes, made up of hundreds of thousands of atoms, by using x-ray crystallography.

Born in Tamil Nadu’s Chidambaram in 1952, Ramakrishnan moved to Baroda (Vadodara) with his scientist parents when he was barely three years old. When he was 19, he left for University of Ohio to do his PhD. He spent five years there. The most productive thing that he did during this time was to meet Vera Rosenberry and marry her. What then led Ramakrishnan to ribosome?

It was a long journey from physics to biology. Having a PhD in physics, he left the subject and started learning biology. “Physics was a very mature field and it was difficult to make breakthroughs in it unlike biology. I thought of a transition, from physics to biology. Many scientists like Max Perutz, Francis Crick and Max Delbruck had made such transitions. So, I decided to go to a graduate school and learn the basics of biology. And by that time, I had just been married only a year earlier. And I had a stepdaughter who was six years old, and my son was born and he was only six weeks old,” said Ramakrishnan, who was in Chennai to launch the Tamil version of his book Gene Machine: The Race to Decipher the Secrets of the Ribosome, at the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai recently.