The monk who sold lies and got away with it — but for how long?

Scores of bodies lying uncovered, unclaimed, rotting along the banks of river Ganga—some face down on sand, some half-submerged in water, others half-buried, some laid bare by the shifting sand after a heavy downpour. Yet Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath can't smell the stench of this absolute horror brought by his inept government.

It seems the CM, who himself has recovered from Covid not too long ago, is yet to regain his sense of smell. But he definitely continues to taste unbridled power. On Sunday, the CM asserted that his state was able to arrest the second surge of Covid-19 and was prepared to face the challenge of the imminent ‘third wave’.

“We defeated the first wave, have got a grip on the second and are well prepared to face a third one as and when it comes,” he was quoted as saying by various media outlets.

The very next day, he accused the opposition of creating panic and fear instead of increasing the confidence of people and health workers.