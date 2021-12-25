Thanks to OTT, an international film festival is on 365 days a year

Scene 1

(The Year 1987, Month: January. Location: Mumbai, Time: 5.30pm)

The protagonist, a copy editor with a daily news tabloid, is getting frantic. Time is running out. He is saddled with a host of copies to edit. It would have been par for the course on other days. But today is different. Russian filmmaker Andrei Tarkovsky’s The Sacrifice is scheduled for screening at 6.30 pm. Somehow, he manages to finish his work and runs out. The time: 5.50 pm. At the Churchgate local train station, there is a long queue for tickets. Our protagonist is in a hurry. Otherwise law-abiding, this one time he decides to travel ticketless, the risk worth a Tarkovsky.

At the Mahalaxmi station, he jumps out of the train and moves towards the exit along with the multitudes who head out along with him. He is a trifle unsure, trying to keep himself calm, feigning confidence as he comes upon a wall of ticket checkers. They just stand there without actually stopping anyone, and he hopes he too can slide past them. Why should they pick him out among the horde of commuters? The chances seem remote.