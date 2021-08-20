Telangana’s Ramappa temple, a marvel heritage in distress

Only a few weeks back, the Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa) temple at Palampet village of the erstwhile Warangal district in Telangana, was accorded the UNESCO World Heritage Monument status. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and several top leaders of the state were elated by the news.

It was a sure boost to attract new tourists to the architectural marvel, unique because it was named after an architect-sculptor. The deity is Rudreshwara or Ramalingeswara or Lord Shiva.

The 800-year-old temple is historically and archeologically significant. The Ramappa temple, 39th in India and the only one in the two Telugu states with the world heritage tag, is located about 200 km from Hyderabad, the capital of Telangana and about 75 km from Warangal.

It was completed in 1213 AD by the Kakatiya dynasty. The Kakatiya kings ruled the region from the 10th to the 13th century, with the most famous ruler among them being Rani Rudrama Devi.